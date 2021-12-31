Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

