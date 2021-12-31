Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,821 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 68.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $104.66. 21,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,277. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.