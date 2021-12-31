Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0118 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.17 million and $386,584.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.22 or 0.07861084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.40 or 0.99690805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008089 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,794,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

