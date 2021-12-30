Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

