Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $59,043.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,329,977 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

