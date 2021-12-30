Compass Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.