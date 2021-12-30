Beam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.29 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $60.76 million and $5.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,321,400 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

