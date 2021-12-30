Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.