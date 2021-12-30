BinaryX Price Reaches $66.07 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 7% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $133.66 million and $26.93 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $66.07 or 0.00140505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012592 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00545385 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

