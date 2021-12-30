Paybswap (PAYB) Market Cap Hits $708,683.39

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $708,683.39 and approximately $181,397.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.50 or 0.07854491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.70 or 0.99914182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.