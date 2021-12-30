$0.32 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 156,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $938.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

