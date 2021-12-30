Abbot Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

