Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

