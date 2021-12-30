The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

