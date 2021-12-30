PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 16,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.90. 60,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,897. The company has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

