Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $573.10. 15,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $273.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

