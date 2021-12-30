Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $209,692.68

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $209,692.68 and approximately $929.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

