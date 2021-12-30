Netbox Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $147,133.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,395,828 coins and its circulating supply is 78,648,486 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.