SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $331,699.67 and $664.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.62 or 0.07906740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00314148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.62 or 0.00915445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.69 or 0.00480913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00259034 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,614,780 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

