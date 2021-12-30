Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $158.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00010565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.62 or 0.07906740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00314148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.62 or 0.00915445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.69 or 0.00480913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00259034 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.