Ycg LLC Has $20.33 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

