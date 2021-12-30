Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

