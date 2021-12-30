Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $265,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 53.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

