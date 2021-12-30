Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock valued at $447,800,678. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,921.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

