Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for about $3,460.72 or 0.07374231 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $14.59 million and $100.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.40 or 0.07872178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.53 or 1.00039813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,215 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

