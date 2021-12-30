ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $126.91 million and $1.01 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007045 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

