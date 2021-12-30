Veles Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $216.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $49,077.48 and approximately $216.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.62 or 0.07906740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00314148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.62 or 0.00915445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.69 or 0.00480913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00259034 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,847 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

