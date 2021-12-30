ModiHost (AIM) Market Cap Reaches $167,524.88

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $167,524.88 and $29,137.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007045 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

