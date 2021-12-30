Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 285,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.