Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $22.19 on Thursday, reaching $1,064.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.62 and a 200-day moving average of $835.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

