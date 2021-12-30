Cappasity (CAPP) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $37,688.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

