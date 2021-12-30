Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Volume of $26,849.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $26,849.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,632,297 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

