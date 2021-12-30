Xponance Inc. Sells 4,726 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.55. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $476.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

