Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 77 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

