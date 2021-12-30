ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $112.42.

