Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 37,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

