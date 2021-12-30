Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.