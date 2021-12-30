Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

