Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 109,448 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

