Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 928 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

BLFS stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 458,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 374.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 191.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

