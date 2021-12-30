Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $459,240.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $477,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $482,280.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $460,440.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 964,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,731. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

