GeoDB (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,301.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $9,301.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,032,404 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.

