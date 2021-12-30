Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $673.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.89. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

