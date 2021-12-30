Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.41 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00314466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,724,187,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,381,981 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

