Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $899.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.53 or 0.99831586 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,745,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

