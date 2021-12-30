YUSRA Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $155,035.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.11 or 0.07847102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00074080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.16 or 1.00283410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008090 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

