Ycg LLC Has $34.86 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ycg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.97. 532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

