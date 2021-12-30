Keystone Wealth Partners Acquires 1,221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

