Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.79 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

