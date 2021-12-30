Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 34,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

